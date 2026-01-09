Twins, Joe Ryan headed to arbitration over $500K salary gap

A matter of half a million dollars prevented the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Joe Ryan from coming to terms before Thursday's arbitration deadline.

According to multiple reports, including one from the Twins' MLB.com beat reporter Matthew Leach, the Twins offered $5.85 million for the 2026 season, while Ryan asked for $6.35 million. The $500,000 gap was too much to overcome, which means the Twins and Ryan will have his 2026 salary decided by an arbitrator.

Ryan never made more than $780,000 in a season before he and the Twins avoided arbitration last season by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract. It was Ryan's first season as an arbitration-eligible player. Now in his second year being eligible for arbitration, he's likely going to get a raise that pays him roughly $6 million for the 2026 season.

Unless he's traded or signs a contract extension, Ryan will again be arbitration-eligible in 2027. He's not due to become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

Ryan, 29, went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA last season. He struck out 194 batters in 171 innings and was named to the American League All-Star team.

Six other Twins players avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with the Twins:

C Ryan Jeffers

IF Royce Lewis

RP Cole Sands

OF Trevor Larnach

SP Bailey Ober

C Alex Jackson

More Twins coverage