Twins prospects Brooks Lee, Walker Jenkins shine in rehab assignments
Top Twins prospects Brooks Lee and Walker Jenkins both made splashes during rehab assignments with the Twins’ Florida Complex League affiliate Thursday. Their efforts helped power the Twins to a 4-2 win over the FCL Pirates at Pirate City Complex in Bradenton, Fla.
Jenkins drove in three of the four Twins’ runs, going 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, a walk and the three RBIs. Lee scored two of those runs, going 2 for 4 with a single and a double.
Jenkins brought Lee home on both occasions. After Lee led off the game with a double to center field and took third on a wild pitch, Jenkins followed up with a double of his own to center field that scored Lee for an early 1-0 Twins lead. The duo wasn’t done there.
Jenkins brought Lee home once again in the second inning with a two-RBI triple to center field. Moises Lopez drew a walk, Lee singled to center field and then Jenkins tripled with two outs to make it 4-0. The Twins scored earlier in the inning when Omari Daniel took home on a wild pitch.
It’s certainly an encouraging sign to see Jenkins and Lee both make an immediate impact as they work their way back. Lee was supposed to start the season at Triple-A and was expected to be an option as an early call-up for the Twins, but he suffered a back injury at the end of spring training.
Lee is the Twins’ No. 2-ranked prospect.
Jenkins, the Twins’ top-ranked prospect, made just one plate appearance at Single-A before suffering a left hamstring strain and landing on the injured list. Jenkins was expected to quickly move from Single-A to High-A before suffering the injury.