Watch: Matt Wallner hits second-longest homer in Saints history
The St. Paul Saints got a pair of first-inning homers in Sunday afternoon's game against the Louisville Bats, the latter of which has likely found its way into orbit.
With the Saints leading 1-0 following a home run from Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner got all of a pitch from Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt and then some, sending the ball 481 feet into the videoboard in right-center field for a two-run blast that gave the Saints an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.
The homer is the second-longest in Saints franchise history, behind only a 486-foot blast from Jair Camargo during a game against the Iowa Cubs on June 8, 2023.
Wallner spent the first 13 games of the season with the Twins, but was sent down to Triple-A after hitting just .080 with one homer and four RBIs. Wallner has been with the Saints ever since, and appears to have found something. Entering Sunday's game, Wallner was hitting .246 with 14 homers and 40 RBIs while posting a .330 on-base percentage.