Watch: Matt Wallner hits second-longest homer in Saints history

WOW. This ball hits the videoboard in right-center, 481 feet away. @Matt_Wallner absolutely obliterates this ball for a 2-run homer. This is the 2nd furthest home run in franchise history only behind the 486 foot homer from @Camargo7Jair on June 8, 2023 vs. Iowa. Lead 3-0 pic.twitter.com/9bvxKERqPV