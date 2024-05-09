Watch: Twins record out on crazy 'tip drill' play
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver, a former Twin, hit a liner at Twins third baseman Jose Miranda during the second inning of Thursday's series finale at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The ball bounced off of Miranda's glove and into the glove of Willi Castro at shortstop for the first out of the inning. Certainly not a play that you see every day. In fact, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said it's a play he's never seen before in his entire baseball career.
"Never seen anything happen like that, and that's kinda cool," Baldelli said. "It’s something that I think is unique to our game in some ways when you still see things for the first time after 20-something years of professional baseball and American Legion and high school and little league and all those things. I’ve never seen a play actually happen like that, so I’m glad it was in our favor and going in our direction.”
The Twins beat the Mariners 11-1 in the series finale at Target Field.
Castro, however, said he has been a part of a similar play previously. Back in 2021 while playing second base with the Detroit Tigers, he caught a ball that bounced off the glove of first baseman Jonathan Schoop during a game against the Houston Astros.
And it's also a play we've seen two days in a row.
During Wednesday's game between the Rockies and Giants, Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon tried to make sliding catch in foul territory only for the ball to pop out of his glove and into the glove catcher Elias Diaz.