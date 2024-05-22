Watch: Twins Steven Okert tips driver from bullpen to mound in hilarious moment
Okert made sure to tip his ride from the bullpen to the mound.
Twins middle reliever Steven Okert tipped the staff member who drove him from the bullpen to the mound Wedensday in Washington in a hilarious clip.
Okert struck out two batters in 1.1 innings of work against the Washington Nationals on only 14 pitches Wednesday, so maybe this is a supersition that he will continue going forward.
Bullpen carts are one of the great, quirky traditions of baseball. Nationals Park is one of the few stadiums that still have one, but we're still able to get funny moments like this from time to time.
