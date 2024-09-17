Why the Twins should consider Tuesday's game in Cleveland a must win
There is no such thing as a "must-win game" with 12 games left in the season while a team is 1.5 games ahead of the team chasing them for the final playoff spot, but when you're reeling like Minnesota Twins have been for the past month every game probably feels like a must win.
But in all seriousness, Tuesday night is a perfect opportunity to gain a little more cushion in the wild-card race. Entering Tuesday's action, the Twins lead the Tigers by 1.5 games for the last spot in the American League playoffs, but it's more accurately described as a 2.5-game lead because Minnesota owns the tiebreaker over Detroit.
What makes Tuesday's games more noteworthy? For starters, the Tigers are in Kansas City and facing All-Star Royals left-hander Cole Ragans. The Twins are in Cleveland and facing right-hander Gavin Williams, who has a 6.44 ERA over his last eight starts dating back to Aug. 4.
While the Royals are facing Casey Mize, who they've already beaten twice — including roughing him up for for six runs on nine hits in 1.2 innings back in May — Ragans has dominated Detroit in two starts. Ragans has pitched 11.2 innings against the Tigers and allowed a total of just three hits to go along with 18 strikeouts.
History suggests that Ragans is going to give the Royals a very good chance against Detroit, meaning it's a prime opportunity for the Twins to beat a pitcher who has struggled of late. If they don't and Detroit somehow beats Ragans and the Royals, then Minnesotans will be going to bed Tuesday night only a half-game (more like 1.5 games because of the tiebreaker) in front of Detroit.