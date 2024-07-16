Zebby Matthews moves closer to MLB with promotion to St. Paul Saints
We wrote last week that there are a handful of talented starting pitchers the Minnesota Twins could consider ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, but what if an alternative option is the 24-year-old they just promoted to from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul?
We're talking about Zebby Matthews, who was promoted to the Saints on Tuesday.
The right-hander, who was an eighth-round pick by the Twins in 2022, started his 2024 season at Class A+ Cedar Rapids and quickly got promoted tou Double-A after allowing only four runs in 22.2 innings while striking out 28 batters. His dominance accelerated against better competition with Wichita as he posted a 1.95 ERA and allowed just 36 hits and six walks while striking out 63 in 55.1 innings.
Combined, Matthews has thrown 78 innings this season with 90 strikeouts and only six walks.
The press release from the Saints announcing his promotion does a nice job framing his dominance this season: "He leads all minor leaguers with his 0.76 WHIP and his 1.85 ERA is the fifth-best among full-season hurlers. Since his Double-A debut on May 9, Matthews leads the league in WHIP at 0.76, ranks second in ERA at 1.95 and third with his 63 strikeouts and .180 opponent batting average. His 2.0% walk rate is also the best among full-season pitchers."
