Buxton hits game-tying homer, Kirilloff walks it off in Twins' 6-5 win over White Sox
Byron Buxton hit a game-tying homer to lead off the ninth inning and Alex Kirilloff walked it off with an RBI single as the Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins (9-13) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Max Kepler hit an RBI single to center field, but the White Sox (3-20) got a three-run homer from Eloy Jimenez in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The Twins got one back when Carlos Santana scored Buxton with a double in the seventh inning, but Andrew Benintendi hit a two-RBI single in the eighth to push the White Sox lead back to 5-2.
Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Twins back within one run and set the stage for Buxton’s homer.
Pablo Lopez lasted just four innings and his velocity was down throughout the outing. He told reporters after the game he’s feeling OK despite the dip in velocity. He allowed four hits and three runs while striking out six during his outing.