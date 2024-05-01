Byron Buxton leaves game with injury after stolen-base attempt
Buxton's long list of injuries got a little longer Wednesday in Chicago.
In this story:
Byron Buxton left Wednesday's matinee game against the White Sox in the second inning when he appeared physically uncomfortable after sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt.
Buxton was thrown out on the play – he didn't even attempt a slide – and was walked to the dugout with the aid of a trainer. He did not return to center field in the bottom of the second, instead being replaced by Willi Castro.
Buxton had started just four of the previous nine games, telling media earlier this week that he was dealing with soreness. And that appears to be the issue at hand Wednesday as the Twins have now confirmed that he left the game with right knee soreness.
It's yet to be seen if the Twins will put Buxton on the injured list.
