Carlos Correa expected to return to lineup tonight for Twins
Correa is expected to be activated tonight, while Austin Martin will be optioned.
Star Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to return to lineup tonight for the Twins after missing more than two weeks with an right intercostal strain.
According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, Minnesota is expected to option Austin Martin to make room for Correa, with Correa likely slotting in at shortstop for the first of a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox.
The Twins have found their offensive stride without their star, currently on a seven-game win streak and one game above .500 (14-13). They've averaged 8.14 run per game during the win streak.
Before his injury, Correa was one of the Twins' best hitters, compiling a .306 average and .876 OPS through 11 games.
