Former Twin Miguel Sano hits first home run for Angels
Former Minnesota Twin Miguel Sano hit his first Major League Baseball home run in more than two years as he continues to resuscitate his career at the Los Angeles Angels.
The 30-year-old slugger went 3-for-4 including a two-run, opposite field homer and an RBI double in the Angels' 7-5 loss to the Reds on Saturday.
It marked his first home run since April 15, 2022, when he hit a two-run blast for the Twins in an 8-4 win against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
He underwent knee surgery on a torn meniscus a few weeks later and left the Twins following the expiration of his contract in 2022, and spent the following year out of MLB.
After signing a minor league contract with the Angels in the offseason, Sano has found himself in the main squad for the Angels and has enjoyed a solid start to his time in California.
In 16 games he is hitting .298 with one home run and five RBI, and has an on-base percentage of .382. What's more, he's one of the hardest hitters in baseball, with his average exit velocity of 96.1 mph tied second in MLB along with the Yankees' Juan Soto, and behind only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.