Kepler returns, Varland demoted as Twins shuffle roster
The Minnesota Twins have hit a bit of an abort button after falling 6-1 at home to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, dropping their record on the season to 7-13 through 20 games.
After manager Rocco Baldelli said roster moves could be coming, they did Monday as the team activated outfielder Max Kepler from the injured list and demoted starting pitcher Louie Varland.
They also called up right-handed reliever Ronny Henriequez from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned catcher Jair Camargo to St. Paul.
"There is urgency here. We can't play like this and think things are just going to be fine. We're going to have to be open to making roster moves and finding new ways to use players and figure some things out," Baldelli said Sunday.
Kepler went 4-for-10 with three walks in 13 plate appearances with a three-game rehab assignment with the Saints. He missed the past 13 games with a bruised right knee, an injury that he suffered when fouling a ball off his knee in the March 28 season opener against the Royals.
Varland has struggled mightily in four starts. After posting a 0.00 ERA in 11 spring innings, the young right-hander allowed 17 earned runs, including giving up six homers, in just 16.2 innings.
It's unclear who the Twins will use to take his spot in the rotation. Varland's spot will come up again on Friday, and the most likely option appears to be Simeon Woods Richardson, who made one start in Detroit earlier this season and dazzled by allowing just one run on two hits in six innings.
Meanwhile, the injury news is not so good for Carlos Correa and prospect Brooks Lee. The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman reported Monday that while Correa is trending towards resuming baseball activities the Twins are not going to rush him back out of fear for aggravating his strained ribs, and Lee is now expected to miss multiple months with a herniated disc that was initially thought to be back spasms.
One more encouraging note: Closer Jhoan Duran will start a rehab assignment with the Saints on Tuesday as he nears his 2024 debut with the Twins.