Surging Twins could get Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran back this week
Ten days ago the Minnesota Twins were 6-12 and living in misery as one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. Now, after sweeping the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, the Twins have won seven in a row and have improved to 14-13 with three more games against the woeful White Sox Monday through Wednesday.
With a legitimate chance of pushing the win streak to double digits, the Twins could also be getting stronger with shortstop Carlos Correa and closer Jhoan Duran nearing their returns from the injured list.
Duran hasn't pitched yet this season for the Twins because of a strained oblique that he suffered during spring training. But he's made two rehab appearances for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints and both have gone well, including his latest on Saturday seeing his fastball tick up to 102.9 mph.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the team would decide if Duran needs one more rehab outing in the minors before returning to the Twins bullpen.
“There’s been plenty of discussion,” Baldelli said. "It’s just making a final decision.”
Correa's return appears to be close as well.
Correa was initially diagnosed with an oblique strain on April 12 but the injury was later reclassified as a right intercostal strain. He has resumed baseball activities and it now appears that it's just a matter of whether the Twins want him to make a rehab start or two with the Saints.
“He’s doing very well," Baldelli said over the weekend. “I think he’s getting close”
The 29-year-old shortstop was slashing .306/.432/.444 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI in 11 games when he went down with the injury.