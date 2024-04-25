Twins' front office ranked eighth best in baseball in Athletic poll
The Twins have a top-10 front office in baseball.
That's according to 40 Major League Baseball executives The Athletic polled in its quest to find who in baseball does it best. The poll worked like this: 10 points for a first-place vote, five points for third place, three for fourth and one for fifth.
The Twins came in tied with the Texas Rangers for eighth place in the majors in the poll with 20 points. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the clear favorite with 284 points and 19 first-place votes, and the Tampa Bay Rays were a not-too-distance second place with 258 points.
The Atlanta Braves (130), Cleveland Guardians (101), Baltimore Orioles (91), Milwaukee Brewers (52) and Arizona Diamondbacks (43) also came in ahead of the Twins in the poll.
The Twins did not receive any first-place votes, but executives told The Athletic that the “culture” within the organization is positive, whether it between employees in the front office or the atmosphere in the clubhouse.
“Everybody who goes there loves it,” an executive told The Athletic. “You hear it from every player who played for them. (Twins president of baseball operations) Derek Falvey has done a lot of hard work from a culture standpoint, and it’s made a difference.”
Another executive said Falvey is “one of the most exceptional leaders out there.”
The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs all received no votes in the poll.