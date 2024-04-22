Twins injury updates on Carlos Correa, Brooks Lee, Max Kepler, Jhoan Duran
Carlos Correa won't be ready to return from the injured list when he's eligible Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, who on Monday issued a list of updates on the numerous players currently battling injuries for the Minnesota Twins.
Gleeman reports that Correa could soon resume baseball activities but the Twins aren't rushing him back in an effort to avoid an aggravation of his right intercostal strain. Meanwhile, Royce Lewis is "heading in the right direction" but there is no timeline for his return from a strained quad. But the really bad news Monday is that the back spasms that shelved prospect Brooks Lee for 2-3 weeks to start the season is actually a herniated disc.
According to Gleeman, Lee is "about three weeks into a two-month rehab plan" and the Twins are optimistic that he'll play again this season. That's a significant blow considering Lee, who is one of the organization's top prospects, would've been an ideal call-up option after the injuries to Lewis and Correa.
The good news is that Max Kepler could be activated from the IL as soon as Monday and join the team for a four-game series at Target Field against the White Sox. And flame-throwing closer Jhoan Duran is going to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul after staring the season on the injured list with an oblique strain.
“I mean, there is urgency here,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the Twins dropped to 7-13 with a loss to the Tigers on Sunday. “We can’t play like this and think things are just going to be fine. We’re going to have to be open to making roster moves and finding new ways to use players and figure some things out.”
Minnesota is already eight games behind the AL-leading Cleveland Guardians, who are off to a blazing start at 16-6.