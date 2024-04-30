Twins' Jhoan Duran off injured list, set to make season debut v. White Sox
Twins closer Jhoan Duran has officially reinstated from the 15-day IL, the team announced Tuesday.
He has been on the shelf since March 16 after suffering an oblique strain in Spring Training, but is expected to make his season debut Tuesday night vs. the White Sox.
He made two appearances for Triple-A St. Paul, seeing his fastball tick up as high as 102.9 MPH. He pitched two total innings, registering five total strikeouts.
Minnesota is currently admidst an impressive eight-game win streak, adding Duran to the fold will only help a surging bullpen as they try to climb back into the American League Central race.
The franchise has designated RHP Matt Bowman for release or assignment to make room for Duran.
