Twins prospect gets rare hit off pitching phenom Paul Skenes

#3 overall prospect in baseball, @Paul_Skenes against the guy who tied for the Minor League home run lead in '23 in Yunior Severino. Advantage: Severino. Came in at 101.5, left the bat at 113.1 for a 2B. Severino is just the 4th Triple-A player to get a hit off Skenes this year pic.twitter.com/sfVA0Fw2OK