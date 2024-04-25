Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson to start series finale against White Sox
Simeon Woods Richardson will be called up from Triple-A to start Thursday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis. Ronny Henriquez will be optioned to St. Paul.
First pitch for Thursday's game is slated for 12:10 p.m.
Meanwhile, Bailey Ober will move his start back a day and pitch the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. First pitch for that game in Anaheim, Calif., is slated for 8:38 p.m.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said on Monday that Woods Richardson would be called up for a start after the team optioned starter Louie Varland to the Triple-A Saints after Varland lasted just 2 2/3 innings after giving up three hits and four runs in a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Varland had a 9.18 earned-run average after four starts and will now take some time in St. Paul to reset, although he could be back up fairly soon. Woods Richardson is the first starter up from St. Paul, and he's already pitched one game for the Twins this season, allowing just two hits and one run while fanning five across six innings in a 4-1 win over the Tigers on April 13.
Henriquez was called up when Varland was optioned on Monday and made his lone appearance then against the White Sox, allowing just two hits and no runs while fanning two across two innings.