Twins snap losing streak as Bailey Ober stays hot on mound
Minnesota's depleted lineup didn't produce much on Saturday but it was just enough combine with a strong start from Bailey Ober to snap a five-game losing streak, beating the Tigers 4-3 at Target Field.
The Twins managed just six hits and scored all four runs on a trio of sacrifice flies and a fielder's choice. Byron Buxton led the Twins with two hits including his team-leading sixth double of the season.
Ober was the story. The tall right-hander allowed just one run on two hits in six innings. He struck out six and lowered his earned-run average to 4.91, which doesn't look great but it's pretty good considering he was beat up by the Royals for eight earned runs in his first start of the season.
In his last three starts Ober has allowed a combined two runs on eight hits while striking out 16 batters in 17 innings.
The win puts Minnesota at 7-12 with the 20th game of the season coming Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CT agains the Tigers. The Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound and he'll be opposed by Detroit right-hander Casey Mize.