Where have departed members of the 2025 Twins landed this offseason?

Various departed members of the 2025 Twins continue to find new homes for the 2026 season, with Willi Castro — who was Minnesota's team MVP in 2024 — landing a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies last week.
Midway through the offseason, this felt like a sensible time to take a look at various former Twins and where they've ended up this winter (or if they're still free agents). Included below is every player who appeared in a game for last season's Twins and is no longer on the 40-man roster.
Trade deadline departures
- RHP Chris Paddack — went to Tigers at deadline, now a free agent
- 1B Ty France — went to Blue Jays, now a free agent
- UTIL Willi Castro — went to Cubs, just signed a two-year deal with Rockies
- LHP Danny Coulombe — went to Rangers, now a free agent
- OF Harrison Bader — went to Phillies, now a free agent
- SS Carlos Correa — still with Astros
- RHP Jhoan Duran — still with Phillies
- RHP Griffin Jax — still with Rays
- RHP Louis Varland — still with Blue Jays
- RHP Brock Stewart — still with Dodgers
All others
- C Christian Vazquez — contract expired, free agent
- UTIL Mickey Gasper — recently DFA'd, free agent
- OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. — non-tendered, signed minor league contract with Braves
- IF Jonah Bride — signed minor league contract with Rangers
- IF Ryan Fitzgerald — claimed on waivers by Dodgers, then DFA'd a few days later
- IF Jose Miranda — signed minor league contract with Padres
- OF Carson McCusker — signed with a team in the KBO
- RHP Thomas Hatch — signed minor league contract with Diamondbacks
- RHP Jorge Alcala — signed minor league contract with Blue Jays
- RHP Michael Tonkin — free agent
- RHP Jose Ureña — signed with the same KBO team as McCusker
- LHP Genesis Cabrera — signed minor league contract with Phillies
- RHP Brooks Kriske — signed minor league contract with Athletics
- RHP Erasmo Ramirez — free agent
- LHP Joey Wentz — still on Braves' 40-man roster after joining them on waivers
- RHP Cody Laweryson — on Angels' 40-man roster as waiver claim
- RHP Darren McCaughan — free agent
- RHP Randy Dobnak — signed minor league contract with Mariners
- RHP Noah Davis — signed minor league contract with Pirates
- LHP Anthony Misiewicz — free agent
- RHP Scott Blewett — signed minor league contract with Cardinals
If you recognize all of those names, you are officially a Twins sicko.
