Where have departed members of the 2025 Twins landed this offseason?

Various departed members of the 2025 Twins continue to find new homes for the 2026 season, with Willi Castro — who was Minnesota's team MVP in 2024 — landing a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies last week.

Midway through the offseason, this felt like a sensible time to take a look at various former Twins and where they've ended up this winter (or if they're still free agents). Included below is every player who appeared in a game for last season's Twins and is no longer on the 40-man roster.

Trade deadline departures

RHP Chris Paddack — went to Tigers at deadline, now a free agent

1B Ty France — went to Blue Jays, now a free agent

UTIL Willi Castro — went to Cubs, just signed a two-year deal with Rockies

LHP Danny Coulombe — went to Rangers, now a free agent

OF Harrison Bader — went to Phillies, now a free agent

SS Carlos Correa — still with Astros

RHP Jhoan Duran — still with Phillies

RHP Griffin Jax — still with Rays

RHP Louis Varland — still with Blue Jays

RHP Brock Stewart — still with Dodgers

All others

C Christian Vazquez — contract expired, free agent

UTIL Mickey Gasper — recently DFA'd, free agent

OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. — non-tendered, signed minor league contract with Braves

IF Jonah Bride — signed minor league contract with Rangers

IF Ryan Fitzgerald — claimed on waivers by Dodgers, then DFA'd a few days later

IF Jose Miranda — signed minor league contract with Padres

OF Carson McCusker — signed with a team in the KBO

RHP Thomas Hatch — signed minor league contract with Diamondbacks

RHP Jorge Alcala — signed minor league contract with Blue Jays

RHP Michael Tonkin — free agent

RHP Jose Ureña — signed with the same KBO team as McCusker

LHP Genesis Cabrera — signed minor league contract with Phillies

RHP Brooks Kriske — signed minor league contract with Athletics

RHP Erasmo Ramirez — free agent

LHP Joey Wentz — still on Braves' 40-man roster after joining them on waivers

RHP Cody Laweryson — on Angels' 40-man roster as waiver claim

RHP Darren McCaughan — free agent

RHP Randy Dobnak — signed minor league contract with Mariners

RHP Noah Davis — signed minor league contract with Pirates

LHP Anthony Misiewicz — free agent

RHP Scott Blewett — signed minor league contract with Cardinals

If you recognize all of those names, you are officially a Twins sicko.

