2020 White Sox draft wish list

For what it's worth for this draft, I'd like to see the Sox select these guys depending, of course, on availability:

First round Reid Detmers, college LHSP

Second round Tanner Witt, prep RHSP

Third round Landon Knack, college RHRP

Fourth round Cayden Wallace, prep 3B

Fifth round Kale Emshoff, college C

The White Sox would get a solid southpaw college starter in Detmers and college righty in Knack, a prep starter in Witt, a prep third baseman in Wallace and a college backstop in Emshoff.

Knack, as a college senior, would be a great under-slot choice.

If Witt is selected before the Sox choose in the second round, they could go with another prep pitcher like Jared Jones, Hunter Barnhart, Alex Santos, or even local kid Ben Hernandez as well. This is such a deep pitching draft, the Sox would be wise to use at least three of their five picks on them.

And there's also Justin Dirden, SE Missouri State, who hit nine homers and knocked in 26 over just 70 at-bats while slashing .414/.471/.900. He profiles as a corner outfielder and turns 23 in July.

And here are a few UDFA guys I'd like to see the Sox pursue after the draft:

Dan Bolt With Bradley this year, he slashed .357/.449/.881 with seven homers in just 42 at-bats. Like Dirden, he profiles as a corner bat.

Will Simoneit A Glen Ellyn native, he slashed .377/.462/.642 as a catcher with Wake Forest this year.

Ty Johnson A fifth-year senior with Tulane, he slashed .362/.492/.681 while catching the likes of the aforementioned Braden Olthoff.

Brett Auerbach A versatile player who could play left field, third base and catcher, he slashed .388/.506/.642 with three homers, 12 SB, 17 walks and just eight strikeouts in 17 games for Alabama.

Dylan Dodd (LHP) A native of downstate Danville and formerly of Kankakee CC, he posted a 3.37 ERA and 1.09 WHIP as a starter for SE Missouri State while allowing just 22 hits and 7 walks while fanning 36 in 26 ⅓ innings.

Colton Johnson (LHP) With Illinois State, he posted a 3.60 ERA by surrendering just six walks while fanning 37 in 25 innings.

Tristan Weaver (LHP) A native of downstate Auburn, he posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.66 WHIP for Indiana State in 24 ⅓ innings by allowing just eight hits and eight walks while fanning 34.

Jarret Olson (LHP) A native of LaSalle, he posted a 2.02 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this year for Michigan State with 13 hits, 15 walks and 28 strikeouts in 26 ⅔ innings.

Eric Orze (RHP) A native of Carol Stream, Orze has determination by the bucketful as he's already survived both testicular and skin cancer. He's got the classic pitcher build (6´3´´, 185 pounds) but profiles as a reliever as he understandably runs out of gas quickly. In 19 ⅔ innings for New Orleans this year, he posted a 2.75 ERA allowing just five hits.

Jason Ruffcorn (RHP) Son of former White Sox hurler Scott Ruffcorn, he pitched eight innings of shutout relief as an Oklahoma senior as he allowed three hits and one walk while fanning 12.

Ty Madrigal (LHP) Twin brother of Nick, he posted a 4.43 ERA for Loyola Marymount this year as a redshirt senior. His best year was as a junior when he posted a terrific 1.90 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 54 punchouts in 47 relief innings.

Chase Maddux (RHP) Wouldn't it be nice to win a public relations coup over the Cubs with this son of Hall-of-Famer Greg? At a lanky 6´2´´ and 145 pounds, he really doesn't profile as a prospect but he did well as a fifth-year senior out of the pen with UNLV with a 2.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 24 ⅓ innings while walking four and fanning 19.

Other impressive arms who could be difficult to sign but are worth pursuing include Portland's Christian Peters (RHSP), UCLA's Kyle Mora (RHRP), Miami's Brian Van Belle (RHSP), Luke Smith (RHSP), Auburn's Carson Spiers and Florida State LHRP Antonio Velez.