A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

Sam Sherman

In life, and sports, everything is relative. 

Wins are only as satisfying as the next ones. Heartbreaking losses hurt — until the more painful, heartbreaking losses. Injury comeback stories seem to be overtaken by seemingly more impressive injury comeback stories. 

Danny Farquhar's story makes about every other comeback story lose a little luster. 

On a Friday night in April 2018, Farquhar pitched an inning of relief for the White Sox against the Houston Astros, walked off the mound, and proceeded to collapse in the dugout, surrounded by teammates. 

He was rushed to the the hospital, and it was soon discovered that he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. 

According to the neurosurgeon on call that night at Rush University Medical Center, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, the mortality rate of a ruptured brain aneurysm is about 40%. 

For those who survive, Dr. Lopes said, 60-70% come away with some lasting deficit.

Not a month after that night, Farquhar was discharged form the hospital, and would go on to not only make a full recovery, but would even sign a minor league contract with the Yankees in 2019. 

While he eventually retired from playing later that year, Farquhar rejoined the White Sox organization as a minor league pitching coordinator, and most recently was hired as the pitching coach with the White Sox High-A affiliate, The Winston-Salem Dash. 

In an industry filled with often hyperbolic stories of failure, success, comeback and everything in between, Farquhar's is one that stands alone. 

Please enjoy my conversation with the pride of Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School, Danny Farquhar:

