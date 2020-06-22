A Conversation With: Danny Mendick

A quick Google search of Danny Mendick, along with just about any story written about him, will quickly reveal the fact that he was selected in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Before our conversation, I found a study conducted by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) that looked into the odds of drafted players reaching the major leagues.

That study only showed results for players drafted in rounds 1-20. The 22nd round wasn't even mentioned. That's because players drafted after the first round — let alone the 20th — rarely see time in the major leagues.

Mendick was the exception.

He had no offers coming out of high school, playing his first two years at a junior college before eventually transferring UMass-Lowell, which had just become a D1 school before he arrived.

Only one team, the Cubs, reached out to him before the draft, and on the third and final day of the draft, when he may have been ready to move on from his baseball dreams, he got a call from the White Sox telling him to report to Arizona, as they had drafted him in the 22nd round.

We talked about all of that and more in our conversation. Spoiler alert: Danny Mendick might have the best musical taste of any guest I've talked to so far. I hope you enjoy my conversation with the pride of Pittsford Mendon High School, Danny Mendick.