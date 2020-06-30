South Side Hit Pen
Are the White Sox on the playoff bubble?

Brett Ballantini

SI's Matt Martell paints a somewhat dour picture for the Chicago White Sox when it comes to a 2020 playoff berth.

And Matt's not wrong. The proposed expansion of playoffs that was one of the many carrots dangled by ownership in order to get their players to accept, like, a 20-game season, or 33% of pay, or only middle seats on flights throughout the 2020s, would have benefited the up-and-coming White Sox, for sure. Busting open the back door to let a buncha not-ready-for-prime-time ballclubs, too old and too young alike, would certainly have made things easier for the South Siders.

But don't cancel your ... err ... November? December? ... playoff plans too quickly.

Think about it. The White Sox will have a big say (as will Cleveland) in whether or not the Minnesota Twins run away with the division again in 2020. 

First off, it's a 60-game season, which is plum nuts. Nelson Cruz missing a series because he knocked knees with Eddie Rosario playing pregame touch football at Target Field means he's missing 5% of the season now, not 2%. Everything will be magnified, including those nagging ills. A 10-day stay on the IL? More than 15% of the season.

OK, so now that you're dazzled by my math, let's do some more. Because better play by Chicago and Cleveland, even just slightly better play (as would be expected, Cleveland is still strong despite making apparent negative effort to get better for 2020 and the Sox taking it to the rim!) is going to pull the Twinkies back to the pack. A 90-win pace in a 162-game season is just a 33-win pace in 2020; 100 wins is 37. It's not inconceivable that the last series of the 2020 "regular season" takes a team from last to first place in 2020.

Or hey, just watch the video above, because I apparently summarized this entire concept in like 15 seconds of prose poetry. Dig!

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When the organist became a cover girl

And can you believe it, ace pitcher Wilbur Wood thought it was a little bit controversial!

Played41

by

Schoolly_D

Father's Day at the home of the Birmingham Barons

Though there might not be baseball at Regions Field in 2020, it doesn't mean great times won't be had

Jake Mastroianni

Today in White Sox History: June 28

An unceremonious end for legendary catcher Carlton Fisk

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: June 27

A trade for Freddy García helped shape the 2005 World Series winners

Mark Liptak

by

Mark Liptak

CryptoSoxery No. 9

We go straight to the top with our Chicago White Sox quiz: Jerry Reinsdorf

Leigh Allan

Today in White Sox History: June 26

The best trade of Hawk Harrelson's GM career

Mark Liptak

The Boys Are Back in Town!

Chicago White Sox are ready to formally arrive for 2020's major league baseball season

James Fox

by

James Fox

Giolito, McCann on daunting prep for 2020

The new comfort level for the Chicago White Sox? Being uncomfortable

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: June 25

Seven homers ... in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. And a Waxahachie Swap, with Billy Pierce!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

A Conversation With: Geoff Blum

The 2005 World Series hero for the Chicago White Sox, and near-MVP, talks with us about that thrilling run

Sam Sherman