Chicago White Sox Opening Day is here!

It’s here! Opening Day, for what is probably the most anticipated White Sox season that I can remember since 2006, has finally arrived! As the great Hawk would say, “ Sit back, relax and strap it down,” because this year is going to be like nothing we have ever seen before. Sixty games and 16 playoff teams. Anything can happen — and as we know with 2020 so far, literally anything can happen.

As an artist, it’s hard not to get excited about something different — something that has never been experienced before. With more than a century of baseball in the books, the images created and the photographs taken in 2020 are going to have a special place in baseball history. While the circumstances are unfortunate, I look forward to being able to illustrate these moments and share baseball and art with White Sox fans through my point of view.

As first pitch approaches, enjoy the day! Embrace the uncertainty of the season. It’s good to have White Sox baseball back.

My prediction? The White Sox finish 37-23, second in the AL Central, and lose in the ALDS.

For prints and artwork inquiries visit https://www.paintedbytom.com or follow Tom on Twitter @tom_paints.