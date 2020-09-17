SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Foster & Heuer: Chicago's unheralded relief combination

Nello Rubio

Going into this season, the Chicago White Sox knew they had a pretty solid bullpen, led by veteran closer Alex Colomé, Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer at the back end of the bullpen and second southpaw Jace Fry being another solid option. 

It was just a matter of figuring out the rest of the bullpen. The White Sox could have dreamed about it, but never thought they would get not only one but two great contributions from rookies. 

And somewhat unlikely rookies, at that. Matt Foster and Codi Heuer have showed up in wins against the rival in the first two games of this series, continuing the great contributions they have brought to the team all year long. Foster threw two-thirds of an inning of scoreless baseball to finish off the White Sox 6-2 victory on Tuesday, while on Monday night Heuer pitched a scoreless inning that saw two hits and two walks. But Heuer also got a key strikeout of Max Kepler swinging on a sinker, helping the White Sox keep the score tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning of a game they eventually won, 3-1.

Both Foster and Heuer are among the American League leaders in several relief categories. Foster being 10th in relief ERA, and tied for second in relief wins.  

B3BC2062-35F4-4C82-82EF-C1F5B97B68A4
STATS.com

Heuer is tied for 15th in relief ERA, fifth in batting average allowed, and tied for fifth in holds.

0C52E820-E96E-45D0-9D80-DA8D5B19605B
STATS.com

It will be interesting to see how the White Sox use these two rookies not only in the stretch run and the playoffs. With Fry just recently returning from the injured list and Bummer still on the IL and perhaps not coming back in 2020, you would figure both Foster and Heuer will continue to be big parts of this 2020 relief core moving forward. In fact Foster’s fastball, change and slider combination, helping him strike out 25 batters in 21 ⅓ innings, could very well be the makeup of a future closer.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From the Locker Room: Luis Robert's third-base flop

For a guy who's gone viral for the fantastical, La Pantera is the subject of some humor this time around

Brett Ballantini

Sharing Sox episode 2: Putting the winning streak on the line

Because the Chicago White Sox are undefeated since the first episode of Sharing Sox, Leigh and Will Allan were allowed back to again pretend they know what they're talking about.

Leigh Allan

From the Locker Room: James McCann on a killer lineup and Dunning's composure

The Chicago White Sox catcher had two big hits, and did a masterful job of managing pitcher Dane Dunning to his best career start

Brett Ballantini

Dunning defeats Dobnak, Sox win, 6-2

The wily rookie was supported by another prodigious night from the offense

Tommy Barbee

From the Locker Room: Evan Marshall's escape act

A terrific performance, punctuated by a punch out of Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel dekes his way to a White Sox win

The biggest controversy: Whose idea was it?

Brett Ballantini

Sox deke Twins, deliver 3-1 win

Adam Engel pulls back a bunt for the eventual game-winner

Tommy Barbee

Clairvoyant cover: White Sox looking to prove photoshopped SI prediction true

Back in 2014, Sports Illustrated ran a prediction that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series. When they fulfilled on that prophecy, I immediately mimicked the cover art predicting a 2020 White Sox Championship. Three years later, history may repeat itself.

Owen Schoenfeld

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: Tim Anderson in playoff mode

The effervescent superstar weighs in on his significant growth at the plate — and in the field

Brett Ballantini

Know Your Enemy: Twinkies

For the last time this regular season, they face off with the Chicago White Sox — and now, it's a battle for first

Leigh Allan