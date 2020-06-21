South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

CryptoSoxery No. 8

Leigh Allan

For this week's cryptoquote, we're only going back a few days, to part of White Sox executive VP Ken Williams' fine interview on race earlier this week.

First, though, the answer to last week's quote. It's an explanation of what made Chuck Tanner such a fine manager, which provides some sage advice for living these days.

There are three secrets to managing. The first secret is have patience. The second is be patient. And the third most important secret is patience.

Tanner had to have plenty of patience, taking over a White Sox team that had lost 106 games in 1970 (including 3-13 under him the final days of the season). He ended his five years and change with the Sox at 401-414, which, given what he had to work with most of the time, was quite remarkable. And, of course, he later won a World Series with the Pirates.

tanner patience
Chuck Tanner, being patient.Pinterest

While there was a seriousness to what Tanner had to say, the next quote is even more serious. It's a piece from Ken Williams' interview earlier this week, with the usual thanks to wordles.com for their magic encryption template:

JHCMI ZSPZHS CHPKS MCKKPR SGCQS GCMYQN, KP NPGS RXCK JHCMI

ZSPZHS MPAHT XCDS QPHDST QHCDSGF PK PAG PLK. LS KSST LXYRS

ZSPZHS RP TP RXCR CKT YR CZZSCGQ RP NS, NCFJS Y'N PDSGHF

PZRYNYQRYM, RXCR ZSPZHS XCDS QSSK SKPAUX.

kenny williams
In the interview, Williams hearkened back to a time when he was even younger than this.

To solve the puzzle, simply substitute one letter for another in the quote, same substitution all the way through. The path to success is to seek out the most common letters, starting with E, which in this quote pretty much jumps out at you, plug those in and then look for common words with those in place ... think the STRNLE letters of Wheel of Fortune.

Sorry — no interaction possible, so you either have to be really good or make a copy to get the puzzle solved.

This week's answer, and a new edition of CryptoSoxery next week.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: June 20

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson fires future Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa

Mark Liptak

The daunting challenges of baseball in 2020

Fans should be careful what they wish for when it comes to MLB's return

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: June 18

Thanks for Eloy Jiménez, Chicago Cubs!

Mark Liptak

If you love baseball, support the players' side

Remember, the sport can't be played without them

Colleen Sullivan

by

WIN05

Player diary: the pluses and minuses of social media

Also: The birth of the life of the party, El Platano

EL_Platano_Perez

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox win a nail-biter of a game, 7-5

The South Siders hit four home runs, paving their way to the series-opener victory over the Detroit Tigers

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Off-day trade

Gregory Polanco, Keone Kela, Cody Ponce come in from Pittsburgh Pirates for Steve Cishek and Nomar Mazara

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 16

Interleague Crosstown play with the Chicago Cubs begins — and South Side dominance continues

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Dallas Keuchel pitches a complete-game shutout

Yoán Moncada, Edwin Encarnación notch home runs against the Houston Astros

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

Ken Williams grants an extraordinary interview with SoxTV

"This has brought up a lot of stuff that has been buried" about his childhood, family, and hiring by the Chicago White Sox

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley