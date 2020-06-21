CryptoSoxery No. 8

For this week's cryptoquote, we're only going back a few days, to part of White Sox executive VP Ken Williams' fine interview on race earlier this week.

First, though, the answer to last week's quote. It's an explanation of what made Chuck Tanner such a fine manager, which provides some sage advice for living these days.

There are three secrets to managing. The first secret is have patience. The second is be patient. And the third most important secret is patience.

Tanner had to have plenty of patience, taking over a White Sox team that had lost 106 games in 1970 (including 3-13 under him the final days of the season). He ended his five years and change with the Sox at 401-414, which, given what he had to work with most of the time, was quite remarkable. And, of course, he later won a World Series with the Pirates.

While there was a seriousness to what Tanner had to say, the next quote is even more serious. It's a piece from Ken Williams' interview earlier this week, with the usual thanks to wordles.com for their magic encryption template:

JHCMI ZSPZHS CHPKS MCKKPR SGCQS GCMYQN, KP NPGS RXCK JHCMI

ZSPZHS MPAHT XCDS QPHDST QHCDSGF PK PAG PLK. LS KSST LXYRS

ZSPZHS RP TP RXCR CKT YR CZZSCGQ RP NS, NCFJS Y'N PDSGHF

PZRYNYQRYM, RXCR ZSPZHS XCDS QSSK SKPAUX.

In the interview, Williams hearkened back to a time when he was even younger than this.

To solve the puzzle, simply substitute one letter for another in the quote, same substitution all the way through. The path to success is to seek out the most common letters, starting with E, which in this quote pretty much jumps out at you, plug those in and then look for common words with those in place ... think the STRNLE letters of Wheel of Fortune.

Sorry — no interaction possible, so you either have to be really good or make a copy to get the puzzle solved.

This week's answer, and a new edition of CryptoSoxery next week.