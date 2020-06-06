2020 OOTP sim: A five-run eighth inning surges the White Sox to victory

CHICAGO — It's a new day, which means it's new game and a new series. After a short three-game, but disappointing road trip to Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox are back home against the Detroit Tigers to start their six-game, seven-day homestand.

The struggling Tigers entered the game at 23-40, and the recently-struggling White Sox entered even at 31-31.

Reynaldo López, May's AL Pitcher of the Month, entered the game at 6-0, with a 3.41 ERA. Of course, as everyone predicted in 2019, Reynaldo is just the pitcher to turn the losing around. Right? López was set to face the rookie, Matt Manning (2-2, 4.31 ERA).

Cameron Maybin opened the game with a bunt single, but ReyLo shut down that funny business with two strikeouts in the inning.

As for the South Siders, their first hit of the game did not come until the fourth. Eloy Jiménez pulled out a Kansas City infield hit. Yoán Moncada walked to put runners on first and second, but neither runner found home plate.

And unfortunately, the White Sox could not build off of the fourth inning; Manning struck out the side.

Both pitchers were doing well, so it became quite the unexpected pitching duel. Detroit did find a way to break through and find their offense, albeit modestly. In the sixth inning, C.J. Cron singled with one out in the inning, and Jonathan Schoop doubled Cron home to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

ReyLo proceeded to hit Jeimer Candalario, so Pat Venditte came on relief to work through the one-out, runners-on-first-and-second situation. Venditte did give up a single to Niko Goodrum, but Yasiel Puig nailed Schoop at the plate to keep the deficit at one. Plus, Venditte recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

The Sox tried to brew up some offense in their half of the sixth inning. YoYo and Eloy singled with one out in the inning. Unfortunately, Edwin Encarnación hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning without a run.

Luis Robert, making up for his lack of offense (hitting .234), had two spectacular diving catches in this game. Additionally, Venditte continues his remarkable stretch. He pitched a brilliant 22 ⅔ innings over 14 games with the Sox. Venditte has put up video-game numbers: 26 strikeouts, six walks, and a 0.37 ERA! This switch-pitcher is doing it all right-handed, as well; who knows what his left-handed stats would be!

With those two great stories, the offense came alive in the eighth inning for a comeback win! Nomar Mazara hit a leadoff double to spark the offense. Moncada reached base on a hit-by-pitch, so Eloy singled to left to tie the game 1-1.

EE didn't want to stop the offense, so he walked to load the bases. Nick Madrigal, paving his way to the AL Rookie of the Year, hit a deep fly ball to center field, clanging off the padding on the center-field wall for a bases-clearing triple. The young second baseman fell just short of his first career grand slam, but he gave the Sox the 4-1 lead!

Yasmani Grandal, batting an intimidating .140, was intentionally walked. With runners on first and third, Leury García did not appreciate the intentional walk, so he singled to give the Sox a commanding 5-1 lead.

During that inning, Tarik Skubal came in and out without recording an out, so Buck Farmer came into the game to induce Puig's second double play of the game, but 6-4-3 style.

Alex Colomé pitched a scoreless ninth, to preserve the win.

The Good Guys say goodbye to their four-game losing streak and hello to the start of a winning streak!

They improve to 32-31, 7 ½ games out for first place in the AL Central, and three games out of the wild card.

The Ace, Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.01 ERA), gets the start for tomorrow's game.