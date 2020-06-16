South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

2020 OOTP sim: Dallas Keuchel pitches a complete-game shutout

Ashley Sanders

HOUSTON — In the rubber match of the series with the first-place Astros, the Chicago White Sox were in position to take it — but faced a daunting foe in early Cy Young Award favorite Lance McCullers Jr.

Yoán Moncada, wanting a fast start to the series finale, sent a 2-0 pitch to the right-field stands for a leadoff home run, continuing the best season of his career.

Dallas Keuchel, with the 1-0 lead, pitched fabulously. He did surrender a few hits, but the defense was tight behind him, turning double plays to wipe away the accumulating safeties.

In the top of the fourth inning, Edwin Encarnación joined YoYo's home-run party. Hoping to end his big June slump, EE took a leadoff, 2-2 count to the bleachers to give the Sox a 2-0 lead.

By the fifth inning, the Sox had turned four double plays, as Dallas' sinkers were top-notch. 

In fact, Keuchel was so on it that he pitched a complete-game shutout! Dallas reminded McCullers Jr. that while the Houston righthander might be in line for the award at midseason, he already has one. 

The Sox took the series against the Astros and improve to 37-34, still sitting 6 ½ games back in the AL Central and moving back to just three in the wild card.

The White Sox are ranked 11th in MLB's power rankings, which hopefully means the club still has a nice winning streak or two in the tank, to make a real race of the AL Central.

The Sox are off on Monday, but they are back on Tuesday at Detroit. Michael Kopech (1-2, 4.39 ERA) is set to face Zack Godley (2-0, 2.73 ERA). Let's keep the winning coming!

OOTP sim 6-14-2020 Part 1
OOTP sim 6-14-2020 Part 2
OOTP sim 6-14-2020 Part 3
OOTP sim 6-14-2020 Part 4
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Conversation with: Jason Kipnis

The longtime Cleveland Indians infielder, and first-time Chicago Cub, sat down with me to talk about the 2016 World Series, the cutthroat world of youth sleep-away camp sports, his thoughts on the Chicago White Sox and much more.

Sam Sherman

Ken Williams grants an extraordinary interview with SoxTV

"This has brought up a lot of stuff that has been buried" about his childhood, family, and hiring by the Chicago White Sox

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 15

A cavalcade of killer trades parades through the day

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: June 14

A tag-team of terrific throwers, Billy Pierce and Sandy Consuegra, thwarted the Boston Red Sox

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose their early lead

Sunday's game with the Houston Astros will decide the series winner

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Anchor leg kicks White Sox past Trashcans

The lead turns on a balk ... and a whole lotta big hits and clutch pitching

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: June 13

A brawl for the ages, as the New York Yankees take their lumps

Mark Liptak

Happy 50th, 1970 White Sox!

The Golden Anniversary of a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad season

Leigh Allan

Today in White Sox History: June 12

The 1981 baseball strike began, killing a strong first half for the South Siders

Mark Liptak

by

RSWS

White Sox draft recap: a delicious duo

After snagging two top of the rotation arms, the rest of the 2020 MLB draft hardly mattered

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley