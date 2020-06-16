2020 OOTP sim: Dallas Keuchel pitches a complete-game shutout

HOUSTON — In the rubber match of the series with the first-place Astros, the Chicago White Sox were in position to take it — but faced a daunting foe in early Cy Young Award favorite Lance McCullers Jr.

Yoán Moncada, wanting a fast start to the series finale, sent a 2-0 pitch to the right-field stands for a leadoff home run, continuing the best season of his career.

Dallas Keuchel, with the 1-0 lead, pitched fabulously. He did surrender a few hits, but the defense was tight behind him, turning double plays to wipe away the accumulating safeties.

In the top of the fourth inning, Edwin Encarnación joined YoYo's home-run party. Hoping to end his big June slump, EE took a leadoff, 2-2 count to the bleachers to give the Sox a 2-0 lead.

By the fifth inning, the Sox had turned four double plays, as Dallas' sinkers were top-notch.

In fact, Keuchel was so on it that he pitched a complete-game shutout! Dallas reminded McCullers Jr. that while the Houston righthander might be in line for the award at midseason, he already has one.

The Sox took the series against the Astros and improve to 37-34, still sitting 6 ½ games back in the AL Central and moving back to just three in the wild card.

The White Sox are ranked 11th in MLB's power rankings, which hopefully means the club still has a nice winning streak or two in the tank, to make a real race of the AL Central.

The Sox are off on Monday, but they are back on Tuesday at Detroit. Michael Kopech (1-2, 4.39 ERA) is set to face Zack Godley (2-0, 2.73 ERA). Let's keep the winning coming!