2020 OOTP sim: Kopech's quality start, five-run fourth paves way to a White Sox win

CHICAGO — After taking the opener of this three-game set, the Chicago White Sox were looking to make a two-game win streak against their AL Central rival, so they did.

Michael Kopech (0-2, 4.58 ERA) started for the Good Guys, and Cleveland sent out Aaron Civale (6-4, 4.27 ERA).

The first pitch Civale threw in the bottom of the first inning went for a double off of the center-field wall. With Yoán Moncada on second and two outs later, José Abreu tallied a home run to right field to give the Sox a very early 2-0 lead. Pito Power is emerging from a glacial start to the season.

Unfortunately, Cleveland struck right back, in the top of the second, when Carlos Santana homered to right field on a full count. Two outs later, Kopech's fastball grazed Jordan Luplow, and the pair exchanged a few words.

The offense was looking to back up Michael in the bottom of the second when his play-calling partner, Yasmani Grandal, hit a leadoff double. However, Nick Madrigal, Luis Robert, and Tim Anderson all failed to get the Devil home.

All the Sox had to do was be patient and wait for a big inning, and lucky for them, it came six outs later, in the fourth.

Abreu singled to open the inning. An out later, Grandal doubled and put ducks on the pond. Nick Madrigal grounded a ball to shortstop, but Santana bobbled Francisco Lindor's throw, so Abreu scored and increased the Sox lead to 3-1.

Luis Robert singled home Yaz to give the Good Guys a 4-1 lead. And with two outs, YoYo took a two-out, 1-2 pitch 423 feet to right-center. The three-run home run put the Sox up by a score of 7-1 — all Moncada does is hit monster home runs. Mercy!

During the next frame, Roberto Perez hit a two-run, oppo-taco homer to chip away, bringing Cleveland to 7-3 Cleveland deficit.

Cleveland tried to keep that momentum going in the eighth inning with Steve Cishek on the mound, but they only managed to plate one more run via two hits.

Kopech ended up pitching a full seven innings and securing the quality-start victory! The young rookie earns his first win of the season, and more importantly, the Sox win the series, and they will look for the sweep in tomorrow afternoon's series finale.

As the Sox look to take over second place in the AL Central, they still sit 7 ½ games in back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins and three games in back of the wild card.