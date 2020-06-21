South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

2020 OOTP sim: The Sox break, literally, under Detroit's pressure

Ashley Sanders

DETROIT — Looking to sweep the series against the Tigers, the Chicago White Sox dealt with arguably their worst luck of the season.

After returning to the lineup after his Wednesday removal coming up lame on an infield hit, Luis Robert was hit on the hand with a baseball. This HBP took Robert out of the game, and afterwards a broken thumb was confirmed, so he will be out for at least five weeks. Oof.

The next inning, Yoán Moncada launched his team-leading 21st home run! Quote of the game: "Boyd didn't even bother to watch it go." If YoYo isn't a participant in this year's Home Run Derby, I'm not sure they should bother holding it — that's a 46-homer pace for the season, people.

Dylan Cease kept the Tigers sleeping, until these beasts awoke in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring a combined eight runs ...

Singles, a double, and a home run allowed eight runners to score; Cease, Keone Kela, and Kelvin Herrera did not have very fine days.

The Sox tried to make a comeback in the ninth against former Sox starter Iván Nova. Nick Madrigal singled, and an out later, Leury García doubled the rookie home. Unfortunately, Leury Legend was injured running the bases and left the game. He strained a quad, and will sit for four weeks.

With that being said, the Tigers took the last game of the series by a score of 8-2. The Sox drop to 39-35, six games in back of first and three games in back of the wild card.

A little insider information: Kelvin Herrera is about to be traded for a center fielder. Stay tuned ...

OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 1
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 2
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 3
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 4
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 5
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 6
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 7
OOTP 6-18-2020 Part 8
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: June 20

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson fires future Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

CryptoSoxery No. 8

From Chicago White Sox manager Chuck Tanner, to exec Ken Williams

Leigh Allan

The daunting challenges of baseball in 2020

Fans should be careful what they wish for when it comes to MLB's return

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: June 18

Thanks for Eloy Jiménez, Chicago Cubs!

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: Sox tie season-best five games over .500

Four homers are all the South Siders need in 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers

Brett Ballantini

If you love baseball, support the players' side

Remember, the sport can't be played without them

Colleen Sullivan

by

WIN05

Player diary: the pluses and minuses of social media

Also: The birth of the life of the party, El Platano

EL_Platano_Perez

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox win a nail-biter of a game, 7-5

The South Siders hit four home runs, paving their way to the series-opener victory over the Detroit Tigers

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Off-day trade

Gregory Polanco, Keone Kela, Cody Ponce come in from Pittsburgh Pirates for Steve Cishek and Nomar Mazara

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 16

Interleague Crosstown play with the Chicago Cubs begins — and South Side dominance continues

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley