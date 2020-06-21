2020 OOTP sim: The Sox break, literally, under Detroit's pressure

DETROIT — Looking to sweep the series against the Tigers, the Chicago White Sox dealt with arguably their worst luck of the season.

After returning to the lineup after his Wednesday removal coming up lame on an infield hit, Luis Robert was hit on the hand with a baseball. This HBP took Robert out of the game, and afterwards a broken thumb was confirmed, so he will be out for at least five weeks. Oof.

The next inning, Yoán Moncada launched his team-leading 21st home run! Quote of the game: "Boyd didn't even bother to watch it go." If YoYo isn't a participant in this year's Home Run Derby, I'm not sure they should bother holding it — that's a 46-homer pace for the season, people.

Dylan Cease kept the Tigers sleeping, until these beasts awoke in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring a combined eight runs ...

Singles, a double, and a home run allowed eight runners to score; Cease, Keone Kela, and Kelvin Herrera did not have very fine days.

The Sox tried to make a comeback in the ninth against former Sox starter Iván Nova. Nick Madrigal singled, and an out later, Leury García doubled the rookie home. Unfortunately, Leury Legend was injured running the bases and left the game. He strained a quad, and will sit for four weeks.

With that being said, the Tigers took the last game of the series by a score of 8-2. The Sox drop to 39-35, six games in back of first and three games in back of the wild card.

A little insider information: Kelvin Herrera is about to be traded for a center fielder. Stay tuned ...