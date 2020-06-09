South Side Hit Pen
2020 OOTP sim: The Sox save their broomsticks for another day

Ashley Sanders

CHCAGO — The Chicago White Sox were looking for the sweep against the Detroit Tigers after being swept in Kansas City, but they couldn't get the job done.

Dylan Cease (2-4, 4.58 ERA) squared off against Casey Mize (1-5, 5.20). The Tigers entered the game at 23-41, 10 games behind the Good Guys, who came in at 33-31 and were looking to build onto their winning record.

To begin the game, Cease notched two quick strikeouts, and José Abreu made a diving catch to rob C.J. Cron of a hit to lead off the second. Pito has the moves and the range — at least in OOTP.

Top of the third inning, Niko Goodrum walked and stole second base. However, on his attempt to steal third, Zack Collins threw him out and is 1-for-5 in throwing out baserunners. The White Sox, as a team, have not been good in that department this season. Even when James McCann was still with the South Siders, he struggled mightily trying to stop thieves.

On the bright side, Cease was throwing a no-hitter through three innings.

But, that ended in the fourth inning, when Daz Cameron ripped a home run to left field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Nomar Mazara snagged a one-out double in the bottom part of the frame, but his team kept him stranded at second base. 

The White Sox were having a very difficult time having success off of Mize, who must have found his stride during this afternoon's game.

The Tigers, with two outs into the sixth inning, took two walks from Cease, and Christin Stewart (no, not the famous actress) singled a walker home to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Those walks, and that safety, would prove ominous.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Nick Madrigal singled and stole second, but Eloy Jiménez and Mazara struck out to keep the rookie stuck on second.

Finally, with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada took a ball 452 feet deep over the center-field wall. He halved the lead to 2-1, but that was all the damage the White Sox's offense could muster.

The Sox failed secure to secure a gimme sweep, but they did win the series. With the overall record dropping to 33-32, the team sits three games in back of the wild card, and 7 ½ games behind Minnesota and Cleveland, who are tied for first place in the AL Central.

The Good Guys have a day off on Monday to regroup, refresh, and refocus. Our favorite team will be back on Tuesday, to start a three-game series against the division-leading Cleveland squad. It's a golden opportunity to inch up in the standings, and Gio González will lead the charge from the mound.

OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 1
OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 2
OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 3
OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 4
OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 5
OOTP 6-7-2020 Part 6
