2020 OOTP sim: White Sox win a nail-biter of a game, 7-5

DETROIT — Coming off of a series win and an off-day, the Chicago White Sox traveled to Detroit to take on the Tigers in a three-game set.

After taking two of three in their first series together, the White Sox were relentless in the opener, scratching their way to extra innings and an eventual 7-5 win in 10 innings.

Michael Kopech started, and he pitched himself into a few early jams, but he was able to work his way out of them. Until the third inning, that is; Jonathon Schoop hit an oppo taco to right field to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.

Of course, the Sox's home-run king, Yoán Moncada, hit his team-leading 19th home run in the top of the fourth, tying the game 1-1.

The score did not stay tied for long, because in the bottom of the fourth, Niko Goodrum made his way to third base on a few singles. With two outs, a Zack Collins passed ball allowed Goodrum to score, giving Detroit the lead back, 2-1.

Once again, the Sox were not too thrilled by falling behind — so they hit more dingers. In the next two innings, the Good Guys scored three runs combined: Edwin Encarnación cranked a solo shot, Eloy Jiménez blew on a ball to stay fair down the right-filed line for a homer, and Gregory Polanco, in his first game with the team, hit the third solo shot for the hat trick. The Sox were up, 4-2, midway through the sixth.

Unfortunately, the Tigers also scored two runs in their sixth. Russell Martin and Miguel Cabrera tallied two RBI hits to tie the game 4-4. With that, Kopech made his exit, without a win.

In the next inning, the Tigers took the lead back after scoring a run via the sac fly.

With the Tigers up 5-4, the Sox had to tie the game, and they waited a few innings, but they found a run in the ninth! EE singled to center, and Tim Anderson came on to pinch-run. He stole second with ease, as he improved to 17-for-19 on steal attempts this season. TA7 with the STEAL WHEELS! Nick Madrigal, making his case for AL ROY, singled Tim home, tying the game 5-5.

The Good Guys could not find their go-ahead run in the ninth, so in the 10th, they scored two.

Polanco singled to left to start the frame. Yasmani Grandal, yes, the MLB-The-Show-six-speed Grandal, TRIPLED to left-center field. I know the outfield is rather vast in Detroit, but wow, Yaz! José Abreu, with an easy single to left, pushed Grandal home with an insurance run.

Up 7-5, the Sox faced some trouble in the bottom of the 10th. With two on and two out, Aaron Bummer relieved Alex Colomé, who was trying to go two innings to end things. Bummer loaded the bases by giving up a single, but Daz Cameron lined out to Polanco to end the game.

The Sox won a thrilling, nail-biter of a game, 7-5, improving to 38-34. That's the farthest above water the White Sox have been since early April, when they were five games above .500 at a couple of points.

The Chicagos still sit 6 ½ games in back of the Minnesota Twins and three games in back of the wild card.

Reynaldo López will take the bump in Wednesday's game, and he looks to ensure the Sox a series victory!