Adam Engel: Better late than never

Sam Sherman

CHICAGO — After scoring one run in the first, the Sox waited seven more innings to give their pitching staff a little insurance, and it came off of the bat of Adam Engel.

He deposited a first-pitch slider from Nick Wittgren deep into the vacated left-center seats for a solo homer. 

"It was a good night," he smiled postgame.

After escape acts from every Sox pitcher on the evening, a second run was exactly what the South Siders needed to secure the game.

Engel has never had an issue earning a roster spot with his above-average defensive play. His bat has just never been consistently good enough to earn a starting role. In 2020, he may be trying to change the narrative, to the tune of a .345 OBP and two home runs. As Nomar Mazara has been in and out of the lineup, the Sox will gladly take any offense that Engel provides in his absence. 

Engel is also looking ahead a bit to Sunday, when the White Sox will play their first Sunday Night Baseball game since 2013.

"I can't remember the last time we played Sunday night," Engel said. "Night games are more fun than day games, there's a little extra energy. We can take all the energy we can get without our awesome fans in the stands."

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

White Sox 2, Cleveland 0: just enough

A dash of offense, and the help of a few double plays, secured a 2-0 victory over Cleveland in the opener of the three-game set. Dylan Cease struggled with command, but didn't allow a run in his third start of the season.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

On tap: four games vs. Beertown

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Dylan (Danger is my middle name) Cease

Plus stuff can traffic-cop the Chicago White Sox pitcher out of trouble ... but not forever

Sam Sherman

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

It's make or break time to win the series, with Gio González on the bump

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

Good problems to have

Eloy Jiménez's spectacular defensive debacle on Thursday night is a reminder of just how much more palatable 2020 Chicago White Sox problems are

Sam Sherman

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Naps, Round 2

Some people are fans of the Cleveland Indians. We here at SSHP are not. This is our preview of our next series, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy

Colleen Sullivan

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Poor defense and quiet bats doom White Sox in loss to Brewers

Big hits are nice, but bad pitching and defense can kill you when the swings aren't connecting.

James Fox

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Ace Lucas Giolito takes the mound and tries to give the bullpen a little bit of a breather

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders