Adam Engel: Better late than never

CHICAGO — After scoring one run in the first, the Sox waited seven more innings to give their pitching staff a little insurance, and it came off of the bat of Adam Engel.

He deposited a first-pitch slider from Nick Wittgren deep into the vacated left-center seats for a solo homer.

"It was a good night," he smiled postgame.

After escape acts from every Sox pitcher on the evening, a second run was exactly what the South Siders needed to secure the game.

Engel has never had an issue earning a roster spot with his above-average defensive play. His bat has just never been consistently good enough to earn a starting role. In 2020, he may be trying to change the narrative, to the tune of a .345 OBP and two home runs. As Nomar Mazara has been in and out of the lineup, the Sox will gladly take any offense that Engel provides in his absence.

Engel is also looking ahead a bit to Sunday, when the White Sox will play their first Sunday Night Baseball game since 2013.

"I can't remember the last time we played Sunday night," Engel said. "Night games are more fun than day games, there's a little extra energy. We can take all the energy we can get without our awesome fans in the stands."