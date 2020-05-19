Entering play today (September 25), the White Sox led the AL Central by 1 ½ games. Cleveland, which has been scorching hot (19-8 in August, 18-4 up to this point in September), was putting serious pressure on the South Siders. In addition, the Yankees and Red Sox are relevant in the Wild Card race, as they were tied atop the AL Wild Card standings (and the AL East) with a 90-64 record, three games behind the White Sox. Given the explosiveness of those teams, the White Sox could not afford to coast to the finish line in their final eight games. Today, the White Sox took care of business, and their playoff chances improved significantly.

Two talented lefthanders started on the mound (Francisco Liriano and Mark Buehrle) this afternoon. The first inning gave us a preview of the remainder of the game, it went by rather quickly. After one: White Sox 0, Twins 0. Buehrle update: 11 pitches, zero baserunners allowed.

The bottom of the second inning went well for the White Sox's offense, as they managed to get on the board. Jermaine Dye led off with a single, and he proceeded to steal second. Joe Crede drove him in with a two-out single, as the White Sox drew first blood. The score after two: White Sox 1, Twins 0. Buehrle update: 29 pitches, zero baserunners allowed.

The bottom of the third brought us two crucial hits, which would provide more than enough support for Buehrle. With one out, Aaron Rowand launched a triple to drive in Scott Podsednik. On the very next pitch, Konerko went deep for his 38th homer of the season. The score, after three: White Sox 4, Twins 0. Buehrle update: 40 pitches, zero baserunners allowed.

The fourth inning was rather uneventful, though the Twins got their first baserunner when Jason Tyner singled. Despite the single, this was tied for Buehrle's quickest inning in terms of pitches thrown, and there is serious competition for that distinction. White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle update: 48 pitches, one baserunner allowed.

In the fifth, the Twins managed to score for the first and last time this afternoon. Lew Ford singled, and Terry Tiffee doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. However, Buehrle buckled down and made some great pitches to limit the damage. The only run came on a ground out by Luis Rivas that allowed Ford to sprint home. White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle update: 67 pitches, three baserunners allowed.

Now, we are in the sixth. Oh no, a fielding error by Buehrle! The Twins have put their leadoff batter on base again. But, with Buehrle pitching, it does not matter. Two pitches later, Juan Castro grounded into a double play. After six: White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle update: 78 pitches, four baserunners allowed (three if we exclude the error).

In the seventh, Lew Ford reached base on a Kansas City Special. Besides that soft single, nearly everyone made a quick out. White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle update: 88 pitches, five baserunners allowed (four if we exclude the error).

Now, the eighth. Another inning, six more quick outs. White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle update: 98 pitches, five baserunners allowed (four if we exclude the error).

So, clearly, Buehrle has been cruising to this point. Could he close the deal? Fatigue often starts setting in around this late, but Buehrle showed no signs of getting tired. Pop out, fly out, ground out, ballgame ovah. White Sox 4, Twins 1. Buehrle threw 106 pitches and allowed five baserunners (four without the error). How long did this game take? Any guesses?

...

One hour and 53 minutes.

I was lucky enough to attend this game in person, and to this day, I am thankful. This was classic Buehrle, in his prime. Throughout his career, Buehrle started 10 games that lasted less than two hours, and this was one of them. Besides Buehrle, no pitcher in the 21st Century has started more than five games that went shorter than two hours. I was a bit anxious before the game, as a lengthy rain delay pushed this game back about two hours. But, we still got home at a reasonable hour because of how quickly Buehrle worked.

What added to this game's excitement was the fact that I met Hawk and DJ in the booth before the game. Having sent a hand-written letter to Hawk earlier in the season, Hawk got in contact with me and invited my family and I to the booth. Of course, we took advantage of this insane opportunity.

The South Siders improved to 94-61, while the Twins fell to 78-77. The White Sox will travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers tomorrow (September 26). That game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 CST, and the probable starters are Jon Garland and Jason Johnson.