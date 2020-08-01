South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel's big blast holds up

Brett Ballantini

You may not be used to seeing an early 3-0 lead hold up for the South Siders, but this is a revamped ballclub, newly-fortified with 2018 first-rounder Nick Madrigal.

Madrigal led off postgame Zooms with an overall assessment of his play, and general comfort level with his first taste of the big leagues:

"It was great. Once I stepped on the field I felt comfortable, like I was meant to be there," he said. "Even in the batter’s box, I felt really good. I felt I was prepared once I stepped on the field, definitely."

Adam Engel had the big blow of the game, in the second inning. The right fielder, whose offensive game has stepped up in a big way starting in the last month of the 2019 season, was a smart study of the rookie on the mound — even from the dugout:

"Watching the game from the dugout, you could tell Bubic was really working his changeup really well," Engel said. "So I knew at some point I'd get a changeup."

A changeup he got — twice. He swung through the first, then took one that Bubic left up and drove it deep.

Ricky Renteria was pretty pleased with his team's all-around effort, as you might expect in a win. The manager saw no jitters from his rookie second-sacker:

"Nick is going to be in the lineup every day," Renteria said. "He looked pretty calm and under control, no nerves."

Finally, post-start treatment finally completed, the 2-0 Dallas Keuchel stopped by to wind up the postgame. He knows the bullpen really delivered that second win to him, with 3 ⅔ innings of scoreless ball:

"The bullpen never gets any credit, but they get the blame for everything [in a loss]," Keuchel smiled. "They’ve done a great job with what they’ve been dealt. Every man is coming out and doing what they need to do."

Room service steaks for the pen on Kid Keuchy tonight.

Watch Keuchel's postgame session above. All videos are courtesy of our pals at the Chicago White Sox.

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Lucas Giolito assumes the hill and tries to snap a string of sorry Chisox starts, and a losing streak

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes

The South Siders have fallen a notch deeper in the last place in the ALC

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

White Sox edge Royals on Engel HR

It's another South Side newbie's first game in the bigs

Leigh Allan

Takeaways from Thursday's alternate site workout

Garrett Crochet rounding into shape, Nomar Mazara on the mend — and Nick Madrigal is ready!

James Fox

Know Your Enemy: Kansas City Royals

Some people are fans of the Royals. We here at SSHP are not. This is our K.C. series preview — so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Garrett Crochet settles in

The top Chicago White Sox draft pick is taking advantage of the full studio space of Schaumburg

Brett Ballantini

Why the White Sox are worse than we thought but better than we think

High hopes have quickly turned into outright panic, but the truth of the 2020 team likely lies somewhere in between

Trevor Lines

by

Phil Hundley

White Sox blank Cleveland in a pitchers' duel, 4-0

Zach Plesac had the better game, but Lucas Giolito's team got the win

Ali White