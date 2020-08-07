From the Locker Room: an ugly play, uglier loss

Well, this was a frustrating one, a doleful drubbing if ever there was one. Instead of taking three of four from the Brewers (after winning the first two in Milwaukee), the White Sox split the series and sagged their spirits heading into a key battle for second place with Cleveland this weekend.

Ricky Renteria was peppered with questions about Eloy Jiménez's defense after his left fielder botched a flagging fly down the left-field line and in Yakety Sax fashion turned it into a game-tying, inside-the-park homer. Watch the video above for his full thoughts, but to summarize, the manager felt it was a fluke play, and Eloy's defense will continue to improve via hard work.

"He made a mistake today, one I’m sure he’s going to be kicking himself about," Renteria said. "I’m not going to harp on it."

Gio González had four solid inning to start the game, giving up just one run. But there was traffic, and the southpaw could not survive a third spin through the order agains this former foes.

I asked Gio right off if there was anything bothering him beyond command, as he cussed a blue streak after walking Avisaíl García with the game tied, 2-2.

"Just command," he said. "I shouldn't have walked that guy. I just have to get out there and attack it."

Gio's full postgame session is below:

On a happier note, Leury García also spoke postgame, one of the few bright spots tonight for the White Sox. Leury homered again and just missed a second in the ninth inning, a clout he felt would fall beyond the fence.

"Yes, I hit it well," he said. "I thought it was out of the ballpark. Even though I’m not a power hitter, I thought is was out. It took me by surprise I just got a double."

For Leury's full session, watch below:

As always, video courtesy of the terrific folks at the Chicago White Sox.