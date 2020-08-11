South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel reaction

Brett Ballantini

Tim Anderson's return from the injured list and leading off Tuesday night was overshadowed by Dallas Keuchel's comments after Monday's lackluster loss. But he, like apparently most of his teammates, took the criticism and encouragement in stride.

"I'm not trying to do anything extra," Anderson said of his coming back to a losing streak. "There's nothing wrong with anything [Keuchel] said, hopefully it will light a match under some guys.

"What he said is cool, like you said he is a pitcher. He is my pitcher. If he [criticizes our] at-bats, I take it to heart. Somebody had to say it."

Keuchel's battery mate, James McCann, caught in last night's loss and also saw no problems with how Dallas addressed his feelings.

"I agree with everything Keuchel said," the catcher commented. "He said it to everyone’s face in the clubhouse. He’s right. There has to be a sense of urgency ... It was received great. The way he went about it, no one was singled out. It was the first full team gut-check. Couldn’t have come from a better guy or at a better time."

Watch McCann's full pregame comments, courtesy of the White Sox, below: 

As for the mentor, Ricky Renteria, while he claimed it wasn't his "style" to tell the media about a clubhouse meeting, he also backed his southpaw's strategy.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you it hasn’t happened already," Renteria revealed. "You guys are aware of the conversation, and it’s one of those things you encourage. We’re at a different stage in our point of growth. We want to have guys to push each other. Players have to look themselves in the mirror and if you’ve not giving enough, work harder. Dallas felt compelled to do what he did, and we encourage it."

Renteria's full pregame comments, courtesy of the White Sox, are below:

In team news, Anderson found space on the roster when Leury García, who sprained his thumb sliding headfirst into first base last night, went on the 10-day IL.

