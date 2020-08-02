South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Happiness is a big win

Brett Ballantini

Well, as you might imagine after 21 hits and 11 runs, the mood was light in the postgame media sessions after an 11-5 win over Kansas City.

Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez shared interview time, as you can watch up top. Eloy identified himself as Luis' "translator," and the two spent nearly the entire interview cracking each other up. 

I asked Luis if tomorrow, he would serve as Eloy's translator. As Eloy cracked up, blurting "Yeah, right!" Luis was pretty firm, knowing the task of translating for the Big Baby: "No chance."

Another light moment came when Eloy said he shared with Luis that the two both needed triples for the cycle. Luis, focused on killer contact and not contrived cycles, was angry.

"I was telling Luis we need a triple. He was mad at me," Eloy said.

"Yes, from the first moment [I hit my second double], I was thinking of a triple," Robert said, side-eying Eloy. "It was on my mind."

Ricky was rather pleased that the "experiment" that was leading Robert off in the game turned out so well. In the marshmallowiest lofted softball of a question in White Sox postgame history, I asked Ricky whether Luis had earned the right to hit leadoff tomorrow.

"Absolutely, 110%, yes," Renteria said.

Gio González called his first career White Sox start "bittersweet. I wish I would have done better. A win’s a win. The music’s playing, that’s all that matters."

Super selfless pro he is, González immediately pivoted his media session to the milestones enjoyed by Matt Foster (first career win, in his MLB debut) and Codi Heuer (first career save, albeit an odd one). González praised the entire bullpen effort before even addressing the nuances of his start.

All video is courtesy of the wonderful people at the Chicago White Sox.

