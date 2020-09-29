SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Pito at Peace

Brett Ballantini

José Abreu is as straightforward a superstar as they come, and as such, his media session before the first playoff game of his career didn't reveal a whole lot of new information about the MVP favorite.

I tried to crack the private shell Abreu keeps by asking right off how it feels to finally be in the playoffs, a moment he might have dreamed about as a child or a young player in Cuba.

"Honestly, I didn’t dream about this when I was a kid."

José did run through many of his usual talking points: Appreciation for the White Sox organization, the fact that the team's slump at the end of year ultimately makes it stronger, and his basic approach of keeping things simple and at peace.

Abreu did return to his personal emotions when asked about what he'll be thinking of before the game, as the anthem plays.

"My biggest emotion will be what my mother thinks of me," Abreu said. "I know she’ll be watching the game, and will be very happy and proud. Having that thought will be the feeling I can have on the field."

José Abreu footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

