From the Locker Room: Tim Anderson, tormenting Kansas City

So, really, after a 3-for-4 game featuring a wicked line shot of a oppo homer, what do you have against the Royals, Tim?

"Nothing against them, just locked in, I guess," the shortstop said with a smile postgame. "You face guys so many times, we know what they’re trying to do. It’s about being on time and being ready."

Anderson, as a team leader, knew how important it was to start hot on Thursday, in light of the flat and poorly-played debacle on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

"It was definitely a priority to come out and jump on them," Anderson said. "I guess we had to see how bad we could be [on Wednesday] to see how good we could be [Thursday] ... Last night was so bad, we were ready to get back out there and get better results."

Tim was also announced this week as the White Sox nominee for the prestigious teamwork/leadership/community honor, the Roberto Clemente Award, and the gesture touched him.

"It means a lot," he said. It lets me know my work is not going unnoticed. Everything I do comes from the heart. I’m going to continue to do what I do, and spread love where love is needed."

And as for another prestigious award — a possible repeat batting title in 2020 — Anderson is excited, but with a different perspective.

"It would definitely be a cool accomplishment, but I want something bigger than the batting title, that I can share with everybody," he said. "And that’s a ring."

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.