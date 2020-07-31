Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

All right guys, a bit of a quickie gamethread, I might be missing the game attending to a family matter. Hopefully the lineups etc. aren't outdated in the next couple of hours!

It's Nick Madrigal Day! The rookie is in the lineup, batting ninth tonight. Perhaps more astounding is that the White Sox ate nearly $4 million to dump Kelvin Herrera out of the bullpen after just two appearances. Serious business, this 2020 miniseason!

Tonight's White Sox:

And for the grumpy Guses of baseball, the Royals, no lineup as of 3:21 CT pregame. (Ooh, gamesmanship!) But there's this tweet, so someone is awake at Kauffman Stadium:

(some funny responses to that tweet, including "if the park is so beautiful, why do you want to build a new one downtown?")

