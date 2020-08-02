South Side Hit Pen
Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Brett Ballantini

The White Sox can move over .500 and just on the cusp of the playoff chase with a win/sweep over K.C. today. With Luis Robert again batting first, chances are good that things start fast with the offense once again.

After his four-hit night, Leury García is out, not due to managerial quirk or Sunday Lineup, but a personal loss. García is day-to-day and will remain with the club.

And the Royals:

Until game time, enjoy the fun video above, where we learn that Codi Heuer has no idea where his first career save baseball went.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

50% of the umps are wearing masks 😑

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Well, you don't see that double play ever day.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

I know yesterday was a hit parade but don’t forget to make the pitchers work for it, guys

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Edwin with the first hit of the ballgame! Get to that bullpen early! They are tired!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Cease looking good early in this outing. Pressure definitely is off against an easier enemy team.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Perfect inning for Dylan Cease!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Dylan Cease is looking good after just two pitches!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Very nice AB for YoYo! Worked the pitcher and ended with a walk!

