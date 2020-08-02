Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

The White Sox can move over .500 and just on the cusp of the playoff chase with a win/sweep over K.C. today. With Luis Robert again batting first, chances are good that things start fast with the offense once again.

After his four-hit night, Leury García is out, not due to managerial quirk or Sunday Lineup, but a personal loss. García is day-to-day and will remain with the club.

And the Royals:

Until game time, enjoy the fun video above, where we learn that Codi Heuer has no idea where his first career save baseball went.