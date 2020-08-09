South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Hi Hi Burdi

Sam Sherman

CHICAGO — When Zack Burdi was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the 2016 draft, it looked like he wouldn't have to wait long to see the major leagues.

Between Tommy John surgery and a knee injury in separate seasons, Burdi's path to the show took a lot longer than anyone expected, and at times looked anything but a guarantee.

He finally made his debut on Saturday afternoon, hitting 99 mph with his first pitch, and even recording his first two career strikeouts in the process.

Burdi was so zoned in for his first appearance, he hardly noticed his milestone K.

"It wasn’t on my mind, but obviously, I got the message," Burdi said after the game, having gotten the first strikeout ball tossed back from catcher Yasmani Grandal and getting ready to attack his next batter. "I was excited and amped up, uber-focused out there."

The White Sox bullpen may not be riddled with experience, but what they lack in innings pitched, they make up for in impressive stuff. It's only one appearance, but Burdi's was a great one. If the Downers Grove native can end up being a key part of the bullpen, it will only make his comeback story sweeter. 

"There was a long time and a lot of sitting around and waiting for this to happen," Burdi said, ticking off TJS, knee injury, pandemic, and other setbacks that got in the way of his debut. "To see this to come to fruition, for everyone involved this is a huge day."

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

A first for Foster

With two strong innings in another milestone appearance, the Chicago White Sox rookie keeps a killer run going

Sam Sherman

Cleveland 7, White Sox 1: bullpenned

Matt Foster pitched a perfect two innings in his first career start, but the rest of the White Sox bullpen couldn't keep the Cleveland Indians off of the board in route to a 7-1 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Sherman

Ray Durham or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love José Abreu

Everything you wanted to know about the favorite players of young fans, but were afraid to ask

Sam Sherman

White Sox 2, Cleveland 0: just enough

A dash of offense, and the help of a few double plays, secured a 2-0 victory over Cleveland in the opener of the three-game set. Dylan Cease struggled with command, but didn't allow a run in his third start of the season.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

On tap: four games vs. Beertown

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Adam Engel: Better late than never

Says the fleet Chicago White Sox right fielder: "It was a good night."

Sam Sherman

Dylan (Danger is my middle name) Cease

Plus stuff can traffic-cop the Chicago White Sox pitcher out of trouble ... but not forever

Sam Sherman

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

It's make or break time to win the series, with Gio González on the bump

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

Good problems to have

Eloy Jiménez's spectacular defensive debacle on Thursday night is a reminder of just how much more palatable 2020 Chicago White Sox problems are

Sam Sherman