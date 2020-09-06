SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
Lucky number 13 ... and Robert continues to impress

Nello Rubio

Lucky Number 13

The Chicago White Sox, with their 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night, have now moved to a very impressive 13-0 on the year against left-handed starters. MVP candidate and team leader José Abreu got the scoring started for the White Sox with an absolute monster, two-run shot to left-center, his 13th home run of the year. 

That quickly gave the South Siders a 2-0 lead they would never look back from, despite numerous efforts from the Royals, pestering the White Sox by never going away and making any win easy.

Robert’s Diving Catch

What may have been the most interesting and impressive play in the White Sox 5-3 victory on Saturday night was the ridiculously spectacular play that rookie Luis Robert made on a diving catch in right-center to start the bottom of the ninth for the White Sox, robbing Royals third baseman Maikel Franco of extra bases. It once again showed how much of a game-changer Robert is not only on offense, but defense as well.

Known more for his ridiculous, majestic home runs, Robert is definitely more than just those homers, and one of the few true five-tool players in the league today. He confirmed that with his glove on Saturday, as he had to sprint 86 feet from left-center to right-center in just 4.5 seconds to make the unreal, full-extension dive.

At just a 15% catch probability according to Statcast, that’s a five-star catch only few can make. Though it was his first five-star catch of his career, Saturday wasn’t the first evidence of Robert’s stellar defensive play, as he has been one of the best outfielders in all of baseball. Entering Saturday’s play, Robert was tied for the MLB lead among outfielders with five outs above average, as well as second among outfielders in defensive runs saved in all of baseball.

With the numbers and impressive play that Robert continues to provide the White Sox, continuing to wow teammates, fans and fellow players alike, he is definitely on pace to be the first White Sox Rookie of the Year since José Abreu in 2014. How sweet and would it be if six years after Abreu won Rookie of the Yea, Robert won it this year and Abreu took the MVP?

---

Luis Robert video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

