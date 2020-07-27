South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Luis Robert reacts to his first home run (and walk)

Brett Ballantini

So there was pretty much one fun thing that happened during Sunday's annihilation at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, 14-2.

It came in the "2" part, two runs driven in by Luis Robert, courtesy of a 419-foot homer to center — the superrookie's first major league homer.

"I’m happy with my first home run in the league," Robert said postgame. "As soon as I hit the ball, I knew I made solid contact. It’s a relief, and I feel good."

Throughout the session, Robert would smile or even smirk as he listened to White Sox Spanish interpreter Billy Russo run through our questions. There was a definite sense of Robert realizing that none of us knows what we are in for, watching him.

Not to kill the buzz, but Robert was also asked about the first inning grand slam where left fielder Eloy Jiménez was injured.

"I didn’t seem him crash into the wall," Robert said. "When I got to where he was and asked how he was feeling, 'Not good.' I was screaming JUMP JUMP when he was crashing into the wall."

I couldn't resist asking Luis about another first this game — his first major league walk. After all, for a guy who seems himself hitting second in the order, he may have to learn a bit of patience.

The response actually got the widest smile of the session.

"It isn’t easy for me to take walks," Robert grinned. "I’m an aggressive hitter, and I want to swing. But you have to recognize how the pitchers are attacking you, and react to it."

For the rest of Robert's postgame session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: 

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chisox shellacking: Twins club their way to an easy win

Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

The latest on Reynaldo López's shoulder injury

The Chicago White Sox righthander couldn't finish the first inning, claiming shoulder pain he's never felt before

Brett Ballantini

Three Days in White Sox History: July 24-26

Some pluck from a youngster, future owner Chuck Comiskey, made quite an impression

Mark Liptak

Twins fire on all cylinders, take rubber match

Things fell apart early and often for the Chicago White Sox in a lopsided loss

Joe Resis

Playoffs 2020: (Almost) everybody's a winner

For the 2020 season, MLB has decided to go with a 16-team postseason. Is it temporary — or a sign of things to come?

Kevin.K

White Sox are at .500 this late for the first time since 2012 ... oh, right.

It just takes a little juice

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

So what if the White Sox Lost?

MLB just made the 2020 regular season a joke, anyway

Leigh Allan

by

WIN05

White Sox bats quiet the Twinkies' chirping

The South Siders preserved their chances at a 59-1 season after defeating Minnesota, 10-3, on Saturday afternoon. Dallas Keuchel looked like Dallas Keuchel, and the majority of their offense came from some unlikely names.

Sam Sherman

Tim Anderson: We're all brothers

The Chicago White Sox shortstop appreciated his team's show of support of Black Lives Matter in kneeling before 2020 Opening Night

Brett Ballantini

Opening Night's all right for ... eight pitchers?

Chicago White Sox fans didn't have to wait long to see Luis Robert get his first couple of major league hits, and Yoán Moncada looked great. But the defense and pitching couldn't complement the offense, as the South Siders lost 10-5 to the Minnesota Twins.

Sam Sherman