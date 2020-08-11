Luis Robert: Sometimes I think pitchers are scared

Although he admitted he wasn't expecting a day off, Luis Robert got one at the start of this week's series at Detroit.

And true to form as a super-confident player, Robert mostly stuck to his party lines when it came to how pitchers have attacked him and his spot(s) in the batting order.

Robert dismissed his recent struggles, insisting that "pitchers have been attacking me the same way since the season has started." And later, more endearingly, Robert expressed some befuddlement over the form of the attack.

"Pitchers in the majors are tougher, they pitch around me," he conceded. "Sometimes I think they are scared."

I was curious about how Luis was handing all the pressure and attention thrown his way, as a bonus baby who signed a huge deal before playing a major league game — twice. I mean, even on his day off, he's sitting and talking with the media.

I honestly don’t feel [the pressure]," he said, first smiling under his mask. "I'm the new guy. I’ve enjoyed this. I know everyone is trying to talk about me and my options for Rookie of the Year but for me, I just feel like another guy from the team. I don t feel that pressure. I know it’s there, but I don’t think about it. I handle my routine each day and do what I usually do to help this team win games."

Watch below, for Robert's full media session before Monday's game, courtesy of the White Sox: