Luis Robert: Sometimes I think pitchers are scared

Brett Ballantini

Although he admitted he wasn't expecting a day off, Luis Robert got one at the start of this week's series at Detroit.

And true to form as a super-confident player, Robert mostly stuck to his party lines when it came to how pitchers have attacked him and his spot(s) in the batting order.

Robert dismissed his recent struggles, insisting that "pitchers have been attacking me the same way since the season has started." And later, more endearingly, Robert expressed some befuddlement over the form of the attack.

"Pitchers in the majors are tougher, they pitch around me," he conceded. "Sometimes I think they are scared."

I was curious about how Luis was handing all the pressure and attention thrown his way, as a bonus baby who signed a huge deal before playing a major league game — twice. I mean, even on his day off, he's sitting and talking with the media.

I honestly don’t feel [the pressure]," he said, first smiling under his mask. "I'm the new guy. I’ve enjoyed this. I know everyone is trying to talk about me and my options for Rookie of the Year but for me, I just feel like another guy from the team. I don t feel that pressure. I know it’s there, but I don’t think about it. I handle my routine each day and do what I usually do to help this team win games."

Watch below, for Robert's full media session before Monday's game, courtesy of the White Sox:

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Know Your Enemy: Detroit Tigers

Some people are fans of the Tigers. We here at SSHP are not. This is our series preview, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Cleveland 5, White Sox 4: new rules

The offense looked a bit better on Sunday night, but the new extra-inning rules got the best of the Chicago White Sox in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians, in front of a national television audience.

Sam Sherman

Sam's Sunday mailbag!

Quarantine with Lucas ... Basabe revenge ... pizza joints

Sam Sherman

Arm swing, and Louisville things, with Zack Burdi

Has a change in arm swing played a key role in Zack Burdi's resurgence? He lets us know — and more — in an SSHP exclusive.

Trevor Lines

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

A first for Foster

With two strong innings in another milestone appearance, the Chicago White Sox rookie keeps a killer run going

Sam Sherman

Hi Hi Burdi

Two whiffs, a hit — and a lot of excitement for the Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher

Sam Sherman

Cleveland 7, White Sox 1: bullpenned

Matt Foster pitched a perfect two innings in his first career start, but the rest of the White Sox bullpen couldn't keep the Cleveland Indians off of the board in route to a 7-1 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Sherman

Ray Durham or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love José Abreu

Everything you wanted to know about the favorite players of young fans, but were afraid to ask

Sam Sherman

White Sox 2, Cleveland 0: just enough

A dash of offense, and the help of a few double plays, secured a 2-0 victory over Cleveland in the opener of the three-game set. Dylan Cease struggled with command, but didn't allow a run in his third start of the season.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak