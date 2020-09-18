SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Ricky Speaks: Clinching a playoff spot

Brett Ballantini

Today's clinch of a playoff spot by the Chicago White Sox brought an uncommonly emotional manager Ricky Renteria to the postgame Zoom room.

"I take a lot of joy in [clinching the playoffs]. I take joy in their victories every single day," Renteria said, his voice cracking a little. "It’s an emotional day for everyone, all the way around. But we're not done. I’m smiling ear-to-ear underneath the mask. But we can’t lay on our laurels, we gotta continue to play, and play well."

To no one's surprise, Renteria lauded the effort of unofficial White Sox captain José Abreu for spurring on the seventh-inning rally that clinched the postseason.

"Trust me, the whole game, we were trying to figure out how to put some points on the board," he said. "Pito beating that ball out was awesome. Everybody was kind of feeling it. It’s a credit to those guys, they deserve it."

Renteria's generosity toward Abreu didn't stop there.

"I probably feel as good for him as you guys to do for him," Renteria said. "He is a big part of who we are. I'm thankful he’s a big part of the White Sox. If there’s anyone in the room I’m really, really happy for, it’s Pito. He represents the White Sox in the best possible way you can represent the White Sox."

And Renteria saved some love for White Sox fans, as well.

"The challenge is not being able to embrace the fans," he said. "They are the reason any team exists; everybody knows that. This is for them, too. I hope they’re enjoying it more than us. They’ve been going through a tough time over the past few years."

---

Ricky Renteria video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sox beat Twins 4-3, clinch playoff berth

Everyone chips in, and Eloy Jiménez's RBI double makes the difference

Tommy Barbee

White Sox fail to clinch, fall to Twins 5-1

Two hits rarely get the job done

Tommy Barbee

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: Luis Robert's third-base flop

For a guy who's gone viral for the fantastical, La Pantera is the subject of some humor this time around

Brett Ballantini

by

RSWS

Foster & Heuer: Chicago's unheralded rookie relief combination

The rookies are making a mark in the Chicago White Sox bullpen — and major league leaderboards

Nello Rubio

Sharing Sox episode 2: Putting the winning streak on the line

Because the Chicago White Sox are undefeated since the first episode of Sharing Sox, Leigh and Will Allan were allowed back to again pretend they know what they're talking about.

Leigh Allan

From the Locker Room: James McCann on a killer lineup and Dunning's composure

The Chicago White Sox catcher had two big hits, and did a masterful job of managing pitcher Dane Dunning to his best career start

Brett Ballantini

Dunning defeats Dobnak, Sox win, 6-2

The wily rookie was supported by another prodigious night from the offense

Tommy Barbee

From the Locker Room: Evan Marshall's escape act

A terrific performance, punctuated by a punch out of Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel dekes his way to a White Sox win

The biggest controversy: Whose idea was it?

Brett Ballantini

Sox deke Twins, deliver 3-1 win

Adam Engel pulls back a bunt for the eventual game-winner

Tommy Barbee