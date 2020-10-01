SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
Ricky Speaks: The Late-Game Comeback Bodes Well for Game 3

Brett Ballantini

Instead of packing their bags for Southern California to play out the rest of their playoff destiny, the White Sox are faced with the first elimination game in franchise history on Thursday.

For a game that spent seven innings pretty flat, all Oakland, there was a lot for manager Ricky Renteria to come away feeling good about after Game 2.

"I would say they way it finished, the way they were putting it together, it certainly feels different, it's totally different when you’re fightin', fightin', fightin'," Renteria said postgame. "It’s kind of simple. Everybody knows where it’s at. We have to go out there and win a ballgame. We have to play hard and stay focused. They battled their asses off today. We didn’t finish it, but they battled."

That doesn't mean everything is peachy for the mentor, who is forced to send out Dane Dunning, Carlos Rodón, Dylan Cease or even Garrett Crochet to start Game 3 on Thursday. A called strike three on Nomar Mazara had gotten the White Sox dugout particularly riled.

"I can’t take it away, I can’t change it," Renteria said. "[Umpires are] human beings. I could do any number of things. What is irritating is the moment in which [mistakes] occur. [Players late in games] feel that at-bats been taken away from them."

Still, the optimistic manager can't help but look forward to the big game tomorrow.

"Hopefully, tomorrow it’s an exciting, fun day for us. We’ll try to enjoy it, enjoy ever single [moment] of it."

---

Ricky Renteria footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

