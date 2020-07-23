White Sox close out Summer Camp competition

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox played their final exhibition contest of the summer on Wednesday vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, with the Brewers clubbing four homers in a 5-3 win.

Cardboard cutouts were littered throughout the 100 level, and they witnessed the final dress rehearsal in person. At one point early in the action, it looked like one of the fans interfered with Orlando Arcia down the third base line!

The 27-year-old righty Adrian Houser stymied White Sox hitters over 4 ⅔ innings of one-run baseball. His new, slider-heavy approach could be something for the NL Central to pay attention to in 2020.

Carlos Rodón on the mend

Rodón seems locked in and ready to go, and will likely start in Cleveland during the second series of the year. On the mend from elbow reconstruction, the southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) and two homers over five innings, throwing 67 pitches (47 strikes) and striking out seven while walking two.

Brewers hitters swung and missed nine times, as Rodón used a very fastball-heavy approach and didn't rely on his wipeout slider quite as much this time out. It could be an indication of things to expect with Yasmani Grandal behind the plate. The amount of fly balls produced by Milwaukee hitters against Rodón could be something to keep an eye on going forward, as it would behoove the lefty to induce more ground balls.

A very emotional Rodón showed up for a postgame Zoom call with reporters. The 27-year-old left-hander reflected on the adversity he's faced in making it back from two surgeries. The former No. 3 overall pick noted that he threw exclusively from the stretch to "eliminate extra movement" in his delivery. He praised the game-calling and pitch framing ability of Grandal behind the plate, and was effusive about his art of stealing strikes.

Opportunity for Steaks!

Nomar Mazara was an offseason addition for the White Sox, but his debut on the South Side will be delayed after being placed on the 10-day injured list by the club on Wednesday morning. The lefty slugger won't be occupying a spot on the Opening Day roster, and that improves the chances for someone else.

Nicky Delmonico has been in Summer Camp 2.0 with the White Sox but his addition to the 40-man roster will be necessary in order for him to put on the black-and-white in actual games that count this season. Delmonico making the club looked to be a long shot at this time last week, but things are different now and they'll likely remain fluid during this 60-game jaunt.

The 28-year-old played in 21 games for the White Sox in 2019 before having season-ending shoulder surgery. A slash line of .206/.265/.286 came in just 68 plate appearances, but Delmonico just was never afforded the chance to get going. The left-handed hitter is a favorite in the clubhouse, and he can moonlight at multiple positions in a pinch — Renteria today singling him out for play in left field, right field and even third base.

Adam Engel is a much better defender and Mazara possesses more thump from the left side, but Delmonico's bat from the same side likely gets him a spot on the Opening Day roster to begin the 2020 season. Handedness is important for a lineup stacked with righties, and the platoon advantage could help the former sixth rounder of the Baltimore Orioles.

Delmonico also hit a bomb in the seventh inning, and the Goose on the right-field concourse didn't even flinch.

The Frame God

Grandal has looked as advertised throughout the spring and during this brief summer restart for baseball, and Wednesday was no different. He guided Rodón through five innings of three-run ball, and his framing skills were on display early and often.

The catcher signed a four-year $73 million contract in the offseason and he could be worth every penny for the White Sox. Expected to be one of the primary members of the offense for years to come, Grandal's work with the pitching staff may ultimately prove to be even more valuable.

Roster implications

The White Sox must submit their 30-man roster on Friday and the majority of the spots appear to be locked in. If tonight's lineup in the final practice contest was any indication, it seems as if Engel and Delmonico could platoon in right field to begin the season. Leury García likely gets the bulk of the early time at second base, with Nick Madrigal all but assuredly ticketed for the alternate site in Schaumburg.

Danny Mendick will join Engel as a primary substitute, and James McCann will serve an important role as the backup catcher. That should leave two spots unaccounted for in regards to position players. It could be an easy decision for the front office with Zack Collins and Yermín Mercedes already locked into spots on the 40-man roster. Delmonico or a guy like Cheslor Cuthbert would require a roster move to accommodate the addition to the 40.

Manager Ricky Renteria indicated recently that the club would likely carry 15-16 pitchers to open the season. With six starters pretty much locked in and eight relievers being counted on, that leaves just two spots for the rest of the arms in camp. Jimmy Lambert or Dane Dunning could get the call initially, as both are members of the 40-man roster already. One name that could be a surprise addition to the club is 2018 sixth-rounder Codi Heuer, who has impressed in camp.

He's real — and he's spectacular

Luis Robert was just 1-for-3 on the evening, but he's spectacular even when he doesn't do anything spectacular. Early in the game, the 22-year-old sensation hit a rocket shot to third base that ultimately turned into an out, but resulted in an RBI. Robert also doubled in the bottom of the seventh and almost made a fantastic play in center field.

In a full sprint in the top of the seventh inning, Robert scaled the wall and nearly brought back a Milwaukee home run. The ball was in his glove — but the glove was no longer on Robert's hand. The rookie was simply amazed that he was bested, and the look of shock on his face told the funniest story of Summer Camp exhibition play.

It could be a fun season with Robert patrolling center field.